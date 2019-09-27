Call for Brussels to probe Martina Anderson’s Maze escape tweet

DUP MEP Diane Dodds has made a complaint to the European Parliament after Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson boasted about the Maze Prison escape.

SF MLA Gerry Kelly tweeted about the 36th anniversary of the escape on Wednesday, and Mrs Anderson replied that she remembered it “with pride”.

Thirty-eight Provisional IRA inmates escaped from the Maze in September 1983 – the biggest jailbreak in UK history. One prison officer died from a heart attack after being stabbed during the escape and many others were seriously injured.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback show, Mrs Dodds said: “This glorification of violence is wrong, inappropriate and should be left in the past”.

Mrs Dodds said she has written to the president of the European Parliament to ask him to adjudicate on whether “this type of language, this type of glorification of terror is actually appropriate for a member of the European Parliament”.

In his original tweet, Mr Kelly stated: “36 years ago today I was in H Block 7, getting ready to escape from the ‘most secure prison in Europe’ with 37 other political prisoners. We succeeded. Boris, I’m prepared to give you some advice.”

Ms Anderson, a convicted IRA bomber, replied: “Remember that day with pride.”

Defending her remarks, she said: “It had been a remarkable day for republicans like myself to hear that prisoners had escaped from the most secure prison in Europe.

“They were prisoners of war. We were all released as a consequence of political agreement, and around the world we were very proud, and are very proud, of the escape that took place that day.”