Canadian warship in unplanned journey to NI after incident at sea

A Canadian warship has been forced into making an unplanned journey to Northern Ireland after it experienced difficulty at sea recently.

The HMCS Toronto suffered a power outage while conducting routine operations and Anti-Ship Missile Defence training in preparation for an upcoming readiness missile firing as part of its road to High Readiness in the Hebrides Sea off the coast of the UK.

Canadian Forces spokesman Major Mark Gough said despite the outage the ship was able to restore some power to allow it to "communicate and navigate safely".

“The ship’s technicians worked continuously on this matter to bring the electrical systems back on line,” said Gough.

“The ship has been able to restore electrical power which allows them to communicate and navigate safely. At no time was the ship in danger.”

Major Gough confirmed the HMCS Toronto is now making its way to Belfast where repairs will be carried out.