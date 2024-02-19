Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The redevelopment has been hit by rising costs, with an original projected price tag of £77.5 million now believed to have spiralled well above £100 million.

The proposal has created controversy because it is being built to host soccer matches in the Euro 2028 tournament.

However Northern Ireland football fans have widely protested that the investment in a GAA stadium for the competition in a strongly nationalist area of west Belfast is grossly unfair to local soccer.

The taxpayer has spent at least £12 million so far on plans to redevelop Casement Park GAA grounds in west Belfast. The proposed Casement Park stadium which would have a capacity of 34,500.

They argue that the investment will therefore not provide any lasting benefit to Northern Ireland soccer.

Sinn Fein argues that the project is a flagship Executive and New Decade New Approach commitment and that both the Irish and British governments and the GAA have committed to the funding.

Although funding for the project has yet to be finalised, steps are being taken to try to ensure construction can begin immediately, if the money is secured.

The multi-million pound redeveloped stadium will be primarily used for GAA games.

The redevelopment must begin by summer - and be completed by mid-2027 - to meet a deadline set by the European football governing body Uefa.

The BBC has reported that Uefa is monitoring the situation closely as the wait continues for building work to begin on the planned 34,500-capacity stadium.

In a letter to residents who live beside the site on Andersonstown Road, the GAA outlined the preparatory work due to take place in the coming months:

Last week Stormont’s new Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said funding remains a “big difficulty”.

Mr Lyons said the final cost would be considerably more than originally envisaged in 2011.

Mr Lyons told BBC Northern Ireland: “The big difficulty that we face with Casement is going to be the issue of funding because the money that was made available and that we stand over is not going to be enough to cover the expected costs, and that does have consequences.”

Mr Lyons said the final cost is not yet known, but added: “I think it is fair to say it is going to be considerably more than what was originally envisaged back in 2011.”

He also said there was no clarity on additional funding being offered from Dublin or Westminster.

“That is going to be key if this is going to be progressed, that we have an understanding of how much that is, but that is not something we have at this moment in time.”

Asked if the stadium would be built in time for the Euros, Mr Lyons said: “That is entirely dependent on the funding envelope being made available.

“What we do need to have, if there will be additional UK public funds committed to Casement Park, I think it is important that we see that investment in football as well.