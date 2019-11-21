Catholic prayer vigil parking tickets cancelled after MP intervenes

Parishioners attending a Catholic prayer vigil in Newry have had their parking tickets struck out after an intervention by Sinn Fein MP Micky Brady.

Vehicles parked near St Catherine’s Dominican Chapel in Newry were penalised for parking infringements during a local church Novena.

A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed that after inspecting the scene it had cancelled a number of tickets.

“The department can confirm that following a recent visit it was considered that there has been deterioration of the condition of the signs and lines required to enforce the restrictions,” he said. “As a result the Penalty Charge Notices issued on November 6 at Dominic Street, Newry, have been considered invalid and therefore have been cancelled. Any payments that have been made will be refunded.

“Arrangements will be made to have the signs and lines replaced.”

Newry and Armagh MP Mr Brady said the ticketing had caused “great anger”.

He told a local news outlet: “Myself and my colleague Conor Murphy MLA contacted the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to voice our concerns. They agreed to look into the issues we raised.

“When visiting the location the dDepartment officers took the opportunity to inspect the condition of the restriction’s signs and lines.

“They decided that the signs and lines are of such poor condition that they are unenforceable and, as a result, an instruction was made to have Parking Enforcement Management Unit cancel the PCNs issued on November 6 and to refund any payments that have been made.

“This is welcome news and I commend the Department for Infrastructure for this.

“DfI officials have also been in contact with the PSNI and have been advised that if there is any misunderstanding regarding parking along this length of road, they will work with the church and place cones when the Novena is on again.”