Causeway council says it has arrangements to 'ensure child safeguarding' as it faces criticism over its stance on changing rooms

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council says it hasn't changed its changing facilities policy.

Causeway Coast and Glens council says it has not changed its “operating procedures” and has arrangements in place to “ensure child safeguarding is assured” – amid a row over its protocol on single sex toilets and changing facilities.

The local authority has faced criticism from LGBTQ+ campaigners after the News Letter reported a letter outlining its approach to the use of single sex facilities, which says “transgender use is not permitted”.

It also states that “there is no current council policy on single sex spaces”, before outlining its “operational protocol” which says that changing rooms are “specific to the sex of the individual”.

Causeway Pride claimed the council had told them that the News Letter article “was entirely inaccurate” and that it had “taken none of the actions described in the article”. The council did not respond to this claim, when asked.

This week, the News Letter reported ​a letter from a council officials to TUV councillor Allister Kyle saying “until guidance is given” by the Equality Commission, the local authority’s Sport and Wellbeing department has an “operational protocol” as “the service most impacted by transgender access to changing and toilet accommodation”.

The letter also revealed that the council has “put on hold” a transgender policy listed in its equality scheme. ​Earlier this month, the News Letter revealed that the Local Government Staff Commission had advised local authorities in Northern Ireland that transgender people can use facilities which align with their chosen gender.

The council letter to Mr Kyle states: “The use of changing facilities in CCGBC's leisure centres that have single sex changing rooms adhere to the operational protocol whereby these changing rooms are specific to the sex of the individual i.e. Male or Female.

“Transgender use is not permitted on the basis that the service is likely to be used by more than one person at the same time and a woman might reasonably object to the presence of a man (or vice versa).

“Alternative changing arrangements can be offered i.e. Family Changing Room, following the normal procedures for booking etc”.

The letter says this “would seem to be the most practical way of ensuring the privacy, dignity and safety of all users”.