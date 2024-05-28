Chaos has broken out in the Irish parliament as sitting on Israel/Palestine suspended
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Dail has been suspended and the cameras switched off.
It is not clear what the protestors wanted, but it temporarily stalled the debate on the recognition of Palestine by the Irish state:
The protesters chanted “stop arming Israel” and “sanctions now”.
They were removed after a few minutes, restoring the session and the live TV feed.
The decision to regard Palestine as a proper, fully-fledged country was taken at a cabinet meeting of the Fine Gael-Fianna Fail-Green Party government in Dublin.
An identical announcement was also made by Spain and Norway at the same time as part of a “co-ordinated” move, the government said.
Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “We are not naive. We know recognition of Palestine alone will not resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine, but it can make a real and meaningful contribution. We must be on the right side of history.”
Tanaiste Micheal Martin (Fianna Fail) said “a political path is the only way to break the cycle of dispossession, subjugation, dehumanisation, terrorism and death that has blighted the lives of Israelis and Palestinians”.
And Eamon Ryan, the Green leader, said: “What the people of Palestine ask of us is not outrageous or extravagant. If anything, it is modest.
"The wish to be recognised as a State like any other, to control their own affairs and to speak for themselves on the international stage… We also reiterate that Ireland unambiguously recognises Israel’s right to exist.
"Our expectation is that the establishment of a Palestinian state will only serve to solidify Israel’s existence by allowing it to grow in peace and harmony with its neighbours."
During the following debate in the lower house of Parliament (the Dail, equivalent to the Commons), TDs – some dressed in keffiyeh, the traditional Palestinian neckscarf – condemned Israel sharply, calling variously for a boycott of Israel "on all fronts, on all levels" and for “war criminal” Benjamin Netanyahu to be arrested if he arrives in Ireland.
Gary Gannon of opposition party the Social Democrats said of the move to recognise Palestine that "this in itself is not even close to being enough".
"While the tanaiste talked of tense discussions that led on for months behind closed doors there wasn'ta roof or a door in Gaza that wasn't blown off its hinges,” he said.
"If diplomoacy is acting at a slower pace than genocide, diplomacy is failing... we must intensify our efforts, we must go further.”
He said the tool of boycott had been available for “our oppressors” (the British) and so should be used for those who oppress “our brothers”.
He also wondered “why do we treat Israel as if it’s a normal entity” in terms of trade and diplomacy.
Meanwhile Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “The people of Ireland have always stood with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, self-determination, human dignity and peace, conscious of our own history of colonisation, of oppression, dispossession, famine, and partition.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.