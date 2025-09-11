Charlie Kirk ‘a key figure in building support for Republicans among young’

FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with moderator Charlie Kirk, during a Generation Next White House forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old activist who was shot at an appearance at a Utah college on Wednesday, personifies the pugnacious, populist conservatism that has taken over the Republican Party in the age of President Donald Trump.

Mr Kirk had long focused on energising young conservatives with speaking events like the one at Utah Valley University where the shooting occurred.

He launched his organisation, Turning Point USA, in 2012, targeting younger people and venturing onto liberal-leaning college campuses where many Republican activists were nervous to tread.

A backer of Mr Trump during the president’s initial 2016 run, Mr Kirk took Turning Point from one of a constellation of well-funded conservative groups to the centre of the right-of-centre universe.

FILE - Charlie Kirk speaks at Texas A&M University as part of Turning Point USA's American Comeback Tour on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)

Turning Point’s political wing helped run get-out-the-vote for Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign, trying to energise disaffected conservatives who rarely vote.

Mr Trump won Arizona, Turning Point’s home state, by five percentage points after narrowly losing it in 2020.

The group is known for its flamboyant events that often feature strobe lighting and pyrotechnics. It claims more than 250,000 student members.

Mr Kirk shows off an apocalyptic style in his popular podcast, radio show and on the campaign trail. During an appearance with Mr Trump in Georgia last autumn, he said that Democrats “stand for everything God hates”.

Mr Kirk called the Trump vs Kamala Harris choice “a spiritual battle”.

“This is a Christian state. I’d like to see it stay that way,” Mr Kirk told the 10,000 or so Georgians, who at one point joined him in a deafening chant of “Christ is King. Christ is King”.

Mr Kirk has also remained a regular presence on college campuses. Last year, for the social media programme Surrounded, he faced off against 20 liberal college students to defend his viewpoints, including that abortion is murder and should be illegal.

Turning Point was founded in Chicago in 2012 by a then 18-year-old Mr Kirk and William Montgomery, a tea party activist, to proselytise on college campuses for low taxes and limited government. It was not an immediate success.

But Mr Kirk’s zeal for confronting liberals in academia eventually won over an influential set of conservative financiers.

Despite early misgivings, Turning Point enthusiastically backed Mr Trump after he clinched the Republican nomination in 2016.

Mr Kirk served as a personal aide to Donald Trump Jr, the former president’s eldest son, during the general election campaign.

Soon, Mr Kirk was a regular presence on cable TV, where he leaned into the culture wars and heaped praise on the then-president.