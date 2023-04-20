News you can trust since 1737
Check out the 'great and the good' marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement anniversary who attended a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle

Just look at the politicians who attended a 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement gala dinner last night in Hillsborough.

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST

It took place at the closing of the international conference at Queen’s University in Belfast.

Former US president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton arrive for a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

1.

Former US president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton arrive for a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Former prime minister Boris Johnson arrives for a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

2.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson arrives for a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern delivers a speech during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023.

3.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern delivers a speech during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Former US president Bill Clinton during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023. PA Photo.

4.

Former US president Bill Clinton during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo: Charles McQuillan

