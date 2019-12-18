Claire Hanna in ‘respectful protest’ over pledge of allegiance to Queen

A “respectful protest” has been raised about the requirement for MPs to pledge allegiance to the Queen.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna wrote to Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to raise concerns about the pledge required by politicians before they can take their seats in the House of Commons.

MPs are required by law to make an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Crown and are not allowed to speak in debates, vote or receive their salary until they do so.

Some SNP MPs also stressed they were making the pledge in order to serve their constituents.

Ms Hanna, the new SDLP MP for Belfast South, opted to affirm before outlining her reasons for doing so.

Speaking in the Commons, she said: “I do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law.”

Ms Hanna added: “My allegiance is to the people of South Belfast in order to serve them.

“I’ve made this affirmation. My political commitment is to the Good Friday Agreement, relationships in Northern Ireland, between north and south of Ireland and between these islands based on mutual respect and co-operation.”

In a letter to Sir Lindsay, the MP said: “I submit this letter to you to register a respectful protest against the requirement that I make a statement of allegiance to the Crown as a precondition for taking my seat.

“I chose an affirmation rather than an oath, but the words do not reflect my outlook.”

After reiterating her commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, she added: “I do not believe it serves trust in Parliament for MPs to be obliged to rehearse pledges that are not true for them.”