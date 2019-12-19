Colum Eastwood: My true allegiance is to people of Derry and Ireland

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has protested against swearing allegiance to the Crown in the Commons.

Completing the swearing-in process as he took his seat for Foyle, Mr Eastwood said his “true allegiance” is to the “people of Derry and Ireland”.

It comes after fellow SDLP MP Claire Hanna submitted a letter to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, protesting against having to swear allegiance to the Queen in order to take her seat at Westminster.

Mr Eastwood said: “Under protest and in order to represent my constituency, I do solemnly swear, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law.

“My true allegiance is to the people of Derry and the people of Ireland.”

MPs are required by law to make an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Crown and are not allowed to speak in debates, vote or receive their salary until they do so.

Earlier this week Ms Hanna, the new SDLP MP for Belfast South, made an affirmation before outlining her reasons for choosing to do so.

In line with the required text, she said: “I solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law.”

However, she added: “My allegiance is to the people of south Belfast and, in order to serve them, I’ve made this affirmation.

“My political commitment is to the Good Friday Agreement and relationships in Northern Ireland.”