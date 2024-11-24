Condemnation of sectarian sign on council property which calls for boycott of Protestant businesses and Christmas services

A sign in Castelderg calling on the boycott of Protestant businesses and religious services.

Unionists have questioned why a sectarian sign in the border town of Castlederg has yet to be removed, given that it has been erected on property owned by the local Derry City and Strabane Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offensive sign calls for “a full boycott of all businesses in Castlederg and surrounding areas and also a boycott of all religious ceremonies over Christmas in the town centre”.

The anonymous authors claim to be motivated by concern over flags in the town centre and say “the way our town looks is unacceptable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sign has been condemned across the political spectrum, from the TUV to Sinn Fein.

The sectarian nature of the signage – which is being treated by police as a hate crime according to a local DUP councillor – has promoted concern from local unionists in the area, who have demanded action from the council to have it removed.

Councillor Keith Kerrigan has written to the council’s chief executive saying that the local authority’s inaction “sets a dangerous precedent, implying that hateful messages on council property will go unchallenged”.

The DUP representative said he was writing to express his “deep concern regarding the sign containing hate speech that has been erected on the wall of the car park owned by the council in Castlederg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While I acknowledge your position that the sign is on the outside of the wall and not facing the car park itself, I must strongly disagree with the council’s inaction on this matter.

“Hate speech in any form is entirely unacceptable, and allowing such a sign to remain on council property sends a damaging message to the public. Regardless of its placement, the wall in question is council-owned, and by failing to act, the council is tacitly condoning the hateful and offensive content displayed.

“As a public authority, the council has a duty to uphold equality, community cohesion, and a zero-tolerance stance toward hate speech. Failing to address the issue could be seen as a breach of anti-discrimination laws and may expose the council to legal action.”

TUV spokesperson Stevan Patterson said: “I am disgusted that some 24 hours after it came to public attention a sign calling for a boycott of Protestant-owned businesses in Castlederg remains in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Significantly, the sign is on council-owned property so there can be no dispute about whose responsibility it is to have it removed.

“If bigotry is so strong in the area so as to mean that council employees are afraid to remove it then the police should act – in fact it’s a scandal that they haven’t already done so.

“Such an attack on any other minority group would evoke outrage from the great and the good. Because it is a small border Protestant community which is the target it seems it is less serious in the eyes of some.”

Sinn Fein MLA Maolíosa McHugh has said the erection of the sign is “disgraceful”. The West Tyrone MLA said: “Those who erected this offensive sign, whatever their motivation, should immediately remove it and end their anti-community behaviour.”