‘Confidence in police on decline’ - Sinn Fein

Nationalist confidence in policing the Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown area is waning, according to Sinn Fein.#

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor Catherine Nelson was speaking after meeting with the PSNI last week.

Cllr Nelson said she met with the new PSNI Sergeant based in Craigavon.

Speaking following the meeting she said: “I raised a number of issues with him including a growing lack of confidence in policing from within the Nationalist community. We discussed flags and banners.”

Recently the erection of a Soldier F banner and Parachute Regiment flags have been lambasted by some sections of the community.I also raised speeding and anti-social behaviour across the Craigavon area and asked that he and his team focus on the hotspots raised with me by local communities.”

Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said: “Police regularly meet with elected and community representatives to discuss policing matters in the district.

“We welcome discussion with leaders in our community and will always seek to take any learning that enhances community confidence and our ability to protect communities.”