Connolly and Humphreys make late push for votes as they canvass across Ireland

The two candidates for the Irish presidency are making late pushes for votes as they campaign across the country.

Speaking at a rally in Monaghan, left wing candidate Catherine Connolly denied assuming she would win the election, stating she was taking “nothing for granted”.

Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys is spending the day canvassing in counties Cork and Clare.

Voters across the Republic of Ireland go to the polls on Friday to elect a successor to the outgoing president, Michael D Higgins.

(left-right) Sarah McInerney, independent candidate Catherine Connolly, Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys and presenter Miriam O'Callaghan ahead of the final debate of the Irish presidential election campaign at the RTE studios in Donnybrook, Dublin. Picture date: Tuesday October 21, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The campaigning continued on Thursday, just hours after the two rival candidates faced off during a debate on RTE’s Prime Time.

Independent TD Ms Connolly launched her Future Voices initiative during the rally in Monaghan town.

She was asked about comments during the RTE debate when she said “when” rather than “if” she wins Friday’s vote.

Ms Connolly, who has been leading in opinion polls, was asked if she was taking victory for granted.

Irish presidential candidate, Fine Gael's Heather Humphreys, speaks to the media during campaigning for the Irish presidential election in Co Cork.

She said: “I am absolutely not taking it for granted, absolutely not.

“It will be an absolute privilege if the people of Ireland elect me when they cast their vote on Friday.

“I am taking nothing for granted, I am canvassing the rest of the day and tomorrow.

“I think we had three hours’ sleep last night.

Independent presidential candidate Catherine Connolly with Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill and party TD Pearse Doherty at a rally in Monaghan town, during campaigning for the Irish presidential election.

“I am not complaining, I am simply explaining that that is the nature of the campaign.”

Ms Connolly said if she does win the race for the Aras, it sends a strong message to the Irish Government.

She said: “I hope it sends a very positive message that they should reflect on the way they have approached this campaign.

“Also, there is a gap between what the Government are seeing and what people are seeing on the ground.

A rally for presidential candidate Catherine Connolly in Monaghan town, during campaigning for the Irish presidential election.

“You can see it everywhere we go that people are crying out for honesty, integrity and for a different vision for the country and for a solution to our problems.”

Ms Connolly has received support in her campaign from Sinn Fein as well as a number of smaller parties.

Sinn Fein vice president, and Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, was in Monaghan to support the candidate.

Ms O’Neill said Ms Connolly’s campaign had given people hope.

She added: “I think what we are saying over the course of this campaign marks a change in Irish politics.

“It very much marks a new beginning and that is something that we all want to see.”

She added: “I think you have reminded everybody what politics is all about and that is the service of people, giving people hope.

“Never ever has there been a time when we more need to see that independent vote in the Aras.”