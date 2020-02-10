Conor Murphy: I didn’t consider my position over Paul Quinn comments

Northern Ireland’s finance minister declined an opportunity to make a public apology in the Assembly chamber for describing Paul Quinn as a criminal.

Conor Murphy faced pressure last week over comments he made in 2007 following the murder of the Co Armagh man.

Sinn Fein faced criticism from its political rivals over its response to the killing.

On Monday as Mr Murphy answered questions in the Northern Ireland Assembly chamber in his role as finance minister, he was challenged by Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler to issue a public apology for the comments about Mr Quinn.

Mr Murphy responded: “I made a statement last week and I have written to that family.”

Mr Butler pressed further, asking Mr Murphy if he has considered his position as minister.

The minister responded: “No, and can I say the incident that he refers to is some 13 years old, not two weeks ago here, your party leader welcomed my appointment as minister and pledged himself to work with me in good faith.

“I have known people in your own party, your party leader for four years, the issue was never raised with me once, I have been chair of the economy committee, he was my deputy chair, never raised the issue once, met the chair and deputy chair of the finance committee a number of weeks ago and they never raised this issue with me, they wished me well, they wanted to support me in my role as minister, and yet in this last week apparently that they have some serious considerations about my fitness for being a minister.

“So, you’ll understand if I am being somewhat sceptical about their belated interest in this issue.”