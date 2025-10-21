A leading MP says victims of Gaddafi-IRA terrorism have been ‘stifled with lies and duplicity’ after a secret report showed the government has been hiding advice to compensate them for their trauma. Photo: PA

A leading MP says victims of Gaddafi-IRA terrorism have been ‘stifled with lies and duplicity’ after a secret report showed the government has been hiding advice to compensate them for their trauma.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Rosindell MP, chairman of the Chairman of the Libyan-IRA Terrorism Victims’ Parliamentary Support Group, was speaking after the Government published a small portion of a report commissioned by the 2020 Government on how to deal with the issue of compensating the victims.

Libyan leader Col Gaddafi supplied repeated shipments of weapons to the IRA during the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously the government commissioned Sir William Shawcross to compile a report on compensating victims of the weaponry.

However successive governments refused to publish the report – completed in 2020. On Monday night it published the the Executive Summary and Conclusion.

Tory MP Mr Rosindell said the partial release of the report is “a landmark in the long and painful journey for justice by the victims of Libyan-Sponsored IRA terrorism and their families”.

He said: “ "It is clear from the report that Sir William Shawcross believed that it was the responsibility of His Majesty’s Government to provide a scheme of compensation, even if funding could not be directly obtained from the Libyan government. Another key observation made by Lord Shawcross was that compensation could easily be provided to victims and their families using the hypothecated tax collected on frozen Libyan assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The absolute need to utilise taxation on frozen assets to issue overdue compensation has been the long-standing position of our group. The campaign was consistently told by consecutive governments that such a solution would be unworkable, illegitimate, and even unlawful. Today, we discover that this was in fact one of the potential options highlighted by Sir William in the internal report commissioned by and for the government.

“The sense of duplicity will undoubtedly be a challenge for victims and their families, as they recognise that their suffering could have been partly ameliorated many years ago if successive governments had only listened to their own advice.”