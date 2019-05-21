Convicted IRA bomber tells unionists to ‘reject endorsement of paramilitaries’

Convicted IRA bomber Martina Anderson has said unionist parties should reject the “endorsement of loyalist paramilitary groups”.

Ms Anderson, who was convicted for conspiring to cause explosions in the 1980s, is a Sinn Fein candidate in the forthcoming European election.

She was speaking after the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), an umbrella group for illegal loyalist paramilitary groups which was formed two and a half years ago with the stated aim of moving such groups away from criminality, urged “all loyalist and unionist voters to overcome their apathy and vote for all the unionist candidates”.

Martina Anderson commented: “The LCC statement is just the latest example of a group representing loyalist paramilitaries publicly endorsing unionist candidates in recent elections.

“Loyalist paramilitaries are still actively involved in violence, intimidation, drug-dealing and murder. They have no right to tell anyone how they should exercise their democratic entitlements.”

She continued: “Their endorsement should be immediately and publicly rejected by the leaderships of the unionist political parties.

“Arlene Foster, Robin Swann and Jim Allister should make it clear that these organisations have no place in our society and should disband immediately.”