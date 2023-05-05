Could massive Tory flop in council elections put DUP in position of kingmakers again?

​Final counting had not concluded at time of writing, but what was clear was that the Conservatives had been battered by a surge in popularity for Labour, with PM Rishi Sunak declaring the results “disappointing”.

While some suggested that if the results were replicated in the next general election (which must happen by January 2025 at the latest) Labour could emerge ahead.

Meanwhile sources including ConservativeHome (the Tory-affiliated website) and the SNP were both citing expert opinions that the result may lead to a hung parliament.

This is where no party has an outright majority, meaning the biggest party may have to seek allies if it wants to be able to guarantee winning votes in Parliament.

The SNP were delighted by the idea, saying that “this means the SNP holding the balance of power to ensure we kick the Tories out” under a coalition with Labour.

Others noted that such a result could hand the DUP bloc in Parliament a crucial role.

"Oh the irony if the Tories need the DUP again,” wrote unionist commentator Alan Day (known as Kilsally on Twitter).

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the DUP

"Even more to the point Labour may need them too,” said Kate Hoey, the former Labour MP turned baroness.

"Both know what they need to do. Simple. Restore Northern Ireland’s place as an integral part of the UK. End EU laws and court having supremacy in part of the UK.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the News Letter: "The General Election is likely some way off and lots can change between now and then.

“A significant take away for unionists should be the fact that neither Labour or Conservative would be guaranteed a majority if this local election result was replicated in the Westminster Election.

“Unionists have limited control over the outcome in GB but we can work together and stem our splits and divisions so we elect more unionist MPs. More seats means more influence for NI in the House of Commons."

