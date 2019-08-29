Council legal bid to block suspension of Parliament ‘expensive vanity’ say DUP

The DUP has described a special sitting of Belfast City Council, set to take place on Monday to discuss possible legal action against the suspension of Parliament, as “an “expensive vanity exercise”.

Five SDLP councillors have submitted a request for the special meeting to discuss the possibility of legal action being taken against the prorogation of Parliament by Boris Johnson.

But the DUP group leader on the city council, George Dorrian, hit out saying: “People in Belfast will undoubtedly have different views on Brexit, and on the government’s decision to open a new session of Parliament with a Queen’s Speech in October. However, what will unite the vast majority of people is an objection to an expensive vanity exercise funded courtesy of ratepayers.”

He added: “The councillors who have proposed this wasteful stunt need to explain what they think spending money on yet another legal challenge would achieve for the ratepayers of Belfast.”

SDLP councillor Seamus De Faoite, speaking to the News Letter, said: “Ratepayers in Belfast will rightly be concerned about the impact of a Tory-DUP no-deal Brexit, and the cost to ratepayers of the preparations that are now under way, the impact on our local econmy and what that means for Belfast. We have a responsibility as a council to ensure that our ratepayers are protected and the imperative for us is to try and stop a no-deal Brexit.”