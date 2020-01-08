Council’s erection of Irish road signs ‘an attempt to divide harmonious communities’ says UUP representative

A UUP councillor has described the erection of bi-lingual road signs near Downpatrick have annoyed residents and is “an attempt to divide communities who otherwise live in harmony”.

Slieve Croob Councillor Alan Lewis branded two dual language signs on the Nutgrove Rd at Annadorn, east of Downpatrick, as “utterly ridiculous”.

UUP Councillor Alan Lewis

He added: “I understand why people wish to speak Irish, I’ve nothing against any person or group who wish to further their understanding of Irish Language through cultural activities but there is absolutely no need for road signs randomly doted across the countryside effectively marking out territory”.

“It’s unnecessary territory marking tribalism. Most right-thinking residents are rightly annoyed. This is an attempt to divide communities who otherwise live in harmony, I do not understand why one side is determined to force Irish down the throat of their unionist neighbours”.

He also queried why Irish had been placed at the top of the sign with the English “downgraded” below.

This would lead one to ask the point of the design, he said.

“A car going at normal speed would read the Irish before they read the actual road name.”

He added: “The impression given by some supporters of the Irish Language lobby is of a language that has been forced underground, denied rights, oppressed and starved of funding. Figures contained within the Flags, Identity, Culture & Tradition (FICT) commission demonstrate that the facts simply do not bear out the repeated claims of discrimination, many people will be amazed to learn that £190m has been spent on the Irish Language in Northern Ireland in just over 7 years, Nobody is prevented from learning and speaking Irish, it is well provided for in terms of public funding. I do not believe there is the need for an Irish language act but that does not mean we do not support the language community.”

“Given the regular painting out of Irish language signs in mainly unionist areas where the language is not spoken or understood, and where it is seen as political, it is very clear that adverse equality and good relations implications should have been anticipated.”

“I reiterate that I’ve Nothing against Irish or those who wish to speak it however it his continued obsession with dual language signs is furthering and reinforcing a negative image of the Language across our district.”

Mr Lewis said that most people living on the road would be nationalist but that the wider area would be mainly unionist.

“This is just marking out territorty,” he added.

He also queried the level of ratepayer expenditure by the council on such signs.

Sinéad Ennis MLA said: “This is utter nonsense. The Irish language is for everyone in society and it doesn’t belong to any one section of the community.

“Sinn Féin would like to point out to Councillor Lewis that a car cannot read road signs at normal or any other speed.”

Newry Mourne and Down District Council, the SDLP and Conradh na Gaeilge have been approached for comment.