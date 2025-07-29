Council urged to spend £400k so people can spend a penny in Northern Ireland's biggest park

A council is being called on to spend up to £400,000 so people can spend a penny in the largest park in Northern Ireland.

That’s the potential bill for building new toilets in Lurgan Park – but it’s something a local councillor says is dearly needed, as the Co Armagh landmark is currently caught short on public conveniences.

Built from the grounds of a stately home and measuring over 250 acres, Lurgan Park is reputedly the second largest such facility on the entire island of Ireland – beaten only by Phoenix Park in Dublin.

But according to Lurgan councillor Peter Haire, its public toilets leave a lot to be desired. Temporary metal facilities that he says are often left locked for no reason, the DUP man gets complaints about them every week and wants a new state of the art permanent block built.

Lurgan Park is reputed to be the largest urban facility in Northern Ireland. Photo: Discover NI

“They’re more suitable for a building site than one of the most visited parks in our borough,” he told the News Letter. “Paint them blue and put a light on top, and they’d be something from Doctor Who.

“Current figures are 600,000 people per year visit that park. It is unacceptable that the current toilet provision consists of just two metal units; I personally would not use them, and I know many constituents feel the same.”

Previous permanent toilets in an old gatehouse lodge in the park have been closed for years, the councillor said; the upshot of a persistent problem with anti-social behaviour and vandalism that he also wants tackled, and that just last week saw sectarian graffiti spry-painted on several trees.

But Lurgan Park remains enormously popular, famed for picturesque walks around its manmade lake and luxuriant green expanses.

Councillor Peter Haire also wants to see anti-social behaviour in Lurgan Park tackled, such as this incident last week in which sectarian graffiti was sprayed on trees.

Pointing out that a new parkrun has started up in the area and is already something of a hit, meaning it’s set to boost footfall even further, Mr Haire feels the time is right to splash the cash so that visitors can comfortably spend a penny.

“It is clear that a new, permanent toilet block is what Lurgan Park needs, and what the people of Lurgan and the wider Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council area deserve,” he said.

“We must identify a suitable location within the park and begin the planning and development process without further delay. These projects take time, and if we are serious about delivering for the community, we must act.”

The DUP man brought the idea to a council meeting on Monday night, and says it won the backing of every party.

Metal 'changing places' facilities were installed in Lurgan Park several years ago. Photo: ABC Council

Estimating that the bill for constructing enough properly robust toilet blocks to fully meet demand in the massive park would be between £300,000 and £400,000, Mr Haire is adamant that it will be worth the cost in the long run.