Detectives looking into east Belfast UVF charge man with drug dealing

The PSNI have charged a man who was arrested by detectives looking into the east Belfast wing of the UVF.

By Adam Kula
Published 16th May 2023, 21:10 BST- 1 min read

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force charged the 38-year-old man with drug offences following searches in Dundonald today.

He is charged with possession of class A and C controlled drugs, possession of class A and C controlled drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 13.

A current mural in east Belfast, hailing the UVF