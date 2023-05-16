Detectives looking into east Belfast UVF charge man with drug dealing
The PSNI have charged a man who was arrested by detectives looking into the east Belfast wing of the UVF.
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force charged the 38-year-old man with drug offences following searches in Dundonald today.
He is charged with possession of class A and C controlled drugs, possession of class A and C controlled drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.
He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 13.
