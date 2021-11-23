DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has welcomed Portadown Councillor, Darryn Causby back to the Democratic Unionist Party. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Portadown councillor Darryn Causby left the DUP after Edwin Poots resigned as leader, but announced yesterday that he has made the decision to rejoin the party following conversations with new leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

He said: “The challenges Northern Ireland faces as a result of the protocol means that a strong and united unionism is more important than ever.

“A fracturing of unionism offers a victory to those who want to undermine Northern Ireland and our position within the United Kingdom.

“I have been very encouraged in the conversations I have had with Sir Jeffrey about his vision for both the DUP and for Northern Ireland as a whole.

“I want to encourage anyone who shares our desire to move Northern Ireland forward to join the DUP and be part of this task together.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart, who served on Craigavon Council with Mr Causby said: “First and foremost I see Darryn as a true friend and that has always been the case.

“It is great to welcome him back within the DUP fold.

“Like many Unionists Darryn has recognised that Sir Jeffrey has the plan to address the Protocol, and to deliver for grassroots unionist and loyalist communities.”

Mr Causby, as a 25-year-old youth worker, ran for election to Craigavon Council. He scraped in on transfers from former DUP MLA Sydney Anderson.

By 2019, Causby was topping the poll with over 2,000 votes – ahead of Anderson.

In 2015 he became the first mayor of the newly formed Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

In July Mr Causby told the News Letter he was leaving because “the party is too weak”.

He commented: “In my experience, councillors in the DUP don’t have any influence”.

