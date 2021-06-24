Pressure building on councillors’ lobby group to return Covid hardship cash

NAC-NI rents an office at Sketrick House in Newtownards

Although the National Association of Councillors NI (NAC-NI) was automatically awarded the money without making an application, one councillor said it was “shameful” to retain the money, in the absence of any increased need, while many small businesses are struggling to stay solvent.

The NAC-NI is funded by all 11 councils in Northern Ireland with delegates drawn from all of the main parties.

It received the grant aid is respect of an office it rents in Newtownards, Co Down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannside TUV councillor Timothy Gaston said he was “astounded” the NAC-NI had “sought clarity” around its entitlement to the grant rather than returning the money at the first opportunity.

“I was very clear that, regardless of what the department would say, we shouldn’t be in receipt of this money. This money should be going back to the department,” he told the BBC’s Nolan Show.

“I was astounded that there would even be a question whether we should hold on to the money or not. I think it is a shameful insight into the mindset of some of the people that are elected in office throughout this country.”

Both the DUP and Alliance have also called for the money to be returned.

A DUP spokesman said: “Whilst the organisation did not apply, it seems difficult to understand why a publicly funded body needed the £10k grant. The organisation should set out why it needed the grant and how the grant was used.

“If there is no legitimate reason, then it should be returned. We will speak with our representatives on the NACNI.”

The Alliance Party said its representatives on the NAC-NI were the first to suggest the money should be returned.

“This proposal was subsequently amended by others to seek guidance from the Department first, and that proposal carried which was extremely disappointing,” an Alliance spokeswoman said.

“It remains the view of Alliance that the money should be returned to the Department for the Economy,“ she added.

The NAC-NI has defended its track record as a “very frugal and well-managed,” body, and said “In moving forward we are aware that there will be associated and extra costings to the NAC of which our grant funding will be in place to assist with these additional and new meeting costs”.

At the same NAC-NI online meeting, Co Londonderry Sinn Fein councillor Dermot Nicholl is recorded in the minutes as expressing concern over “reduced income due to not travelling” on council business, even though travel expenses are designed to cover costs incurred.

Cllr Nicholl declined to comment when contacted by the News Letter.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe