The bomb on 12 June 1973 killed six elderly Protestants – Francis and Dina Campbell, Elizabeth Craigmile, Robert Scott, Elizabeth Palmer and Nan Davis.

Nan Davis’ granddaughter, Lesley Magee, told the News Letter last week that the families were furious at only being given two to four days’ notice for the unveiling of the stone - for which they had been lobbying for 49 years.

But Ms Magee said the actual unveiling on Wednesday was “a shambles”. She said UUP Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Richard Holmes was about five minutes late. “He asked us together for a moment of quiet reflection around the plaque but it was an absolute joke because it was right at the traffic lights. Cars were flying past and the pedestrian crossing was going beep-beep-beep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured at the site of the memorial stone on Railway Road in Coleraine, along with Councillor Alan McLean who first proposed the motion for the stone.

“When the cars stopped, it was a blistering day and their windows were down and the music was blaring.

“And pedestrians were just banging on through us and walking over the plaque. It was an absolute debacle.”

As it was 5pm going into the bank holiday weekend, she says police should have stopped the traffic for a few minutes.

They were invited to the mayor’s parlour afterwards, but she said he arrived some 25 minutes late without any apology or explanation.

The scene in the aftermath of the Provisional IRA bomb that exploded in Railway Road, Coleraine on June 12, 1973. The explosion killed six civilians.

“When we explained to him how disappointed we were in the unveiling, I was just shocked that he told me - in front of all the families - ‘Well, maybe you should have done it yourself’.”

Ms Magee said the mayor did not empathise with any of their concerns and refused to make eye contact with her at any time. The rest of the families were “deeply offended” by his attitude, she said.

The Chief Executive David Jackson was expected to attend the parlour, but never arrived, with no explanation or apology either, she added.

“The families are deeply hurt and angered. One couple had to cancel a holiday with their grandson at short notice which left him in tears in order to attend.”

She was further annoyed that the council sent a photo of the unveiling featuring the mayor - but no relatives - to the press. She accepted Councillor Alan McLean being in the photo, she said, as he had been instrumental in getting the stone installed.

Mr Holmes and Mr Jackson were invited to respond. Mr Jackson said: “The Coleraine bomb and it’s aftermath have left a deep impact on the town and people of Coleraine. Our thoughts are and remain with the families of those who lost loved ones. The Mayor was on time for the event which was held on Wednesday afternoon at the site of the explosion. A formal launch of the memorial is due to take place in line with the 50th anniversary of the bomb next year.”