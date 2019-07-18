Councillor slams tricolours painted on Cave Hill

A DUP councillor has condemned those responsible for erecting tricolours overlooking Belfast on council property on Cave Hill.

Oldpark councillor Dale Pankhurst said he had received numerous text messages from constituents complaining about a tricolour being painted on the mountain overlooking the city.

“On the 11th night some idiot went up to Napoleon’s Nose and painted three stones Green White and Orange,” he told the News Letter.

“I got them painted over but then two days later they went up to the rocks where the WWII RAF bomber crashed and someone had hoisted a tricolour beside them.

“It just seems to be tit-for-tat behaviour from them. Every time I get it cleaned off they come back put something up again.”

On both occasions the tricolours were visible from the city, he said.

“But Cave Hill Park is council property and is used by people from right across the community.”

Mr Pankhurst said he suspected that those responsible would have understood the war-time significance of the site at which they planted the tricolour.

“But aside from that this site is used by many international tourists who enjoy coming up here to get a good view of the city.”

The flag has now been removed, he said.