Covid-19: Quarter of Northern Ireland’s unvaccinated population unlikely to ever get the jab

Some of the signs held aloft by demonstrators in Belfast decrying 'Covid treason'

The polling from NISRA was done via phone between late April and July, involving almost 1,850 respondents.

Anyone who was unvaccinated at the time of interview was asked how likely it was that they will eventually get a jab.

In all, 76% indicated they were “likely” to – but 24% said that they were unlikely to.

The News Letter compared this to similar work done by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which surveyed people in Great Britain between July 14 and 18.

It polled people who had not been offered a vaccine (or didn’t know or wouldn’t say if they had been offered one).

The sample size was small – only 90 people.

The results showed only 13% of respondents would be unlikely to take the vaccine.

Those in the Northern Irish survey who were unlikely to get vaccinated were asked why, and most respondents came back with a variation on the same theme – the drugs may be useless or harmful.

>> The most common reason was they were “worried about the side effects” (57%);

>> The next was that they had “worries about the long-term effects” (56%);

>> The next most common answer was they wanted to “wait to see how well the vaccine works” (50%)

>> And the fourth most common was “they did not think it will be safe” (44%)

>> In addition, 12% of respondents said they were against vaccines in general.

NI’s Department of Finance (in charge of statistics) said they do not have breakdowns of vaccine uptake by race or class – unlike the ONS.

Its survey work in Britain shows black people are far more likely than whites or Asians to be “hesitant” about vaccines (18%, compared with 4% of whites and 3% Asians).

It also showed class had a major impact too; 8% of respondents in the most deprived parts of England were “vaccine hesitant” compared with 3% in the least deprived.

