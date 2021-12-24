In his Christmas message to party supporters, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his symptoms remained mild

The DUP leader is currently isolating after contracting the virus.

In his Christmas message to party supporters, Sir Jeffrey said his symptoms remained mild, something he attributed to having been vaccinated.

The Lagan Valley MP told colleagues his key priorities in the time ahead were to work with Government to get a “better deal” from Brussels in negotiations on Brexit’s NI Protocol and also to secure more support from Treasury to help those affected by Covid-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For nearly two years now we have been living with the impact of Covid and the consequences that restrictions have had,” he wrote.

“Like countless others across Northern Ireland, I understand the difficulties that restrictions have caused. I buried my dad in lockdown. We have a large family and had to abide by the limited numbers. It was difficult.

“I know the pain of watching those who believe they are above the rules. But I also know the threat from Covid continues to be real and should not be underestimated. My symptoms are fairly mild so far and I credit that to the vaccine.

“I got my booster a couple of weeks ago and that extra protection is very welcome. I urge everyone to get their vaccine and their booster jab.”

The message goes on to say: “Many of those health service staff and other blue light services will be working throughout the Christmas period. They make individual sacrifices but work as a team to serve and protect us all as a community.

“Their efforts are one of the many reasons that we can look ahead to the future with hope.”

He added: “Northern Ireland is full of good people. We debate politics but at our core we are a kind people. Whether British, Irish or Northern Irish, we would never turn anyone away from the door who was in need of help. We pull together to help when the need arises. Our generosity is known across the world.

“I know the challenges and difficulties that we face today but for my part I will try my best to work with the Government in London to ensure we get a better deal from Brussels and the support we need to help families though this pandemic.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.