Craigyhill bonfire Larne: 'We are sitting at 276 pallets high... and we sadly had to say goodbye to the bath'

The latest update on Craigyhill Bonfire and Cultural page reveals the pyre is sitting at ‘276 pallets high and….she’s getting tight up here’.

That was the latest post on June 30 from the bonfire builders who also added that “we sadly had to say goodbye to the bath but what a job it (did) done ….until we meet again next year”.

"Onwards and upwards – Going to the clouds above,” it adds.

On Saturday a another post said: “Craigyhill bonfire continue the building of their bonfire today as they near 300 rows

"Pop down to show your support and get some merchandise from the bonfire stall”.

Last week a member of the Craigyhill Bonfire Committee ‘David’, told the News Letter that the “crane was here Saturday and Sunday and the crane driver measured it as around 135 feet’.

He added: “We just need to add the pallets we have remaining and then add a 30ft beacon (which is being built and will be 30 ft).

"So that should leave the bonfire at around 200 feet tall when it is finished.

"We are now measuring in feet because you cannot go by pallets, given they are all different sizes. It does not make clear what the height is.”

He added that “at this stage everyone is exhausted, totally knackered”.

"Yesterday wasn’t too bad but the afternoon was very warm for building,” he added.

Craigyhill bonfire - taken from drone

"The ones who are on the top are feeling the heat more, as the ones on the ground are only putting pallets into slings.

“We were up yesterday a good 9 or 10 hours and took our lunch up there. And I think we put between 50 and 60 rows on over the weekend.”

He added that family life has “suffered due to bonfire building”.

"Our Mrs’ are all ‘bonfire widows’ at this stage but then we need to treat them all with a great holiday.

Craigyhill bonfire

“We have been working flat out after coming home from work and all day Saturday and Sunday. But now we have nothing to do until

the crane comes back at the weekend.

"We are not building tonight just tidying up the green,” he added.

"And we have ones watching it over night because of all the threats to burn it on the page

"There have been no issues with it at all so far,” he added.