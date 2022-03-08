Cross-community victims church service planned

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) is organising ‘1972 Remembered - 50th Anniversary’ with St Columb’s Cathedral. The event is at 7:30pm.

SEFF’s Director of Services Kenny Donaldson said: “Almost 500 people died as a result of ‘The Troubles’ in 1972 and almost 5,000 were injured. We are aware that many of these families feel forgotten and others marginalised. We therefore worked with St Columb’s Cathedral to develop this service which we hope will offer an opportunity for collective remembrance and for solidarity to be present within innocents from right across the religious and political spectrum. We are again leading, and we appeal for others to respond positively”.

Mr Donaldson said the aim is to offer “a time of reflection for those grievously impacted by the violence; those bereaved, those injured and those who were witness as well as those who supported the aftermath of incidents”.

He added: “All must finally acknowledge that there was no legitimacy for the use of violence in the furtherance of or defence of a political objective; to claim there was is to continue the lie which fed the violence which brought this place to the point of civil war”. Mr Donaldson concluded by inviting “all innocents, particularly those impacted by 1972 violence” to attend.