Current EU law arrangements for Northern Ireland pose 'existential threat' to the UK, says TUV's Dan Boucher

​The current arrangements for extending EU law into Northern Ireland pose an existential threat to the UK and must be replaced by a deal which secures its territorial integrity, the TUV says.

The party was responding to the News Letter story on the Equality Commission telling Stormont it must embed the Windsor Framework in all its policies and laws from the outset.

The deal keeps certain EU laws in place – but without any local input into the legislative process. There have also been calls for the body of EU law to be extended to further an all Ireland framework of rights.

Dr Dan Boucher, who is a senior parliamentary assistant to Jim Allister, said “There has always been an attempt by some to suggest that the problem with the Windsor Framework relates to practical economic border difficulties, but that is to pick the issue up the wrong way.

Dr Dan Boucher is the DUP's former Director of Policy and Research, but defected to the TUV over the party's Safeguarding the Union deal.

“What comes first in what the EU seeks is not the border but the subjecting of Northern Ireland to a different legal regime from the rest of the UK across '300 plus' areas of law and only then the need to protect the 'integrity' of that different legal regime through the imposition of their Irish Sea border.

“Indeed, even when there has been some appreciation of the primacy of this legal reality, there has still been a tendency to under-estimate what is involved by acting as if these laws are all of a highly technical economic nature such that they are divorced from the really big political questions that define the nature of the society to which we aspire, how it values people and their rights.

“The truth, however, is that from day one, the Protocol and then the Windsor Framework have always been clear that their purpose is to reach beyond the task of managing a border between the EU and UK, to create what is effectively a disenfranchised society”.

He said the TUV has been clear about “the existential threat posed by the Windsor Framework to the future of the UK and the need for its replacement”.