The Council of Europe has issued a report condemning the plan, which formed part of the controversial so-called Irish Language Act passed by Westminster last year, which makes provision for both commissioners.

The BBC reported this morning that the council had said: “These proposals further contribute to the sectarianism surrounding cultural questions.

"The naming of a commissioner for Ulster Scots as for the Ulster Scots and the Ulster British tradition unnecessarily conflates this minority identity with a distinct political one, for example.

"The legislative conflation of Ulster Scots and Ulster British may unnecessarily provoke instrumentalization of this group for political ends in the context of Northern Ireland."

So what does the Council of Europe do?

Its own website says it is set up to “promote democracy, human rights and the rule of law”.

It is guided by a Parliamentary Assembly of 300-or-so members, and has its own judiciary – the European Court of Human Rights.

The Council of Europe claims to be a distinct body from the EU.

However, every EU member is also a member of the council, the council uses the EU flag and the EU anthem (the Ode to Joy), and it is based a stone’s throw from the EU Parliament in Strasbourg.

Confusingly, as well as having its own parliament – as distinct from the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly – the EU also has its own court, called the European Court of Justice (based in Luxembourg).

