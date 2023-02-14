Daithi and family arrive at Stormont recall: Live updates as it happens

The law introducing an opt-out donation system in Northern Ireland has been named after Daithi, who is awaiting a heart transplant.

The family was greeted by Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill outside Parliament Buildings on Tuesday morning.

The bid to pass the regulations needed to implement the law at the Assembly is set to fail due to a refusal by the DUP to drop its veto on the election of a speaker.

Stormont sitting today

The DUP, which is blocking the power-sharing institutions in protest at Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol, has insisted the organ donation regulations can be passed at Westminster instead.

At the outset of proceedings in the Assembly, UUP leader Doug Beattie proposed his party colleague Mike Nesbitt for speaker, while SDLP MLA Colin McGrath proposed his fellow party member Patsy McGlone.

Opening the subsequent debate, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the recalled sitting was not about party politics.

“Today is about those of us here who are legislators fulfilling our duty and delivering through on the Organ and Tissue Donation Act 2022 – Daithi’s Law,” she said.

“Over 130 people are currently waiting for an organ, 90% of people in the north support organ donation, and every party in this chamber supports this law.

“So Mr Acting Speaker (Alan Chambers), there is little else to be said. The power is in the gift of each party and every single MLA to save lives by legislating in this place here today.

“Put simply, not to do so is a dereliction of duty, and it’s really disheartening for all those families involved.

“There is an onus on all of us here today to work together and most importantly to give hope to all those families who need us to get this done.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said it was an “emotional and difficult day” for people awaiting transplants.

“Young Daithi MacGabhann and his family are, of course, at the forefront of our minds – they have invested time, energy and passion in the campaign for this law – but there are others who we don’t know, who face the same anxious wait and need change delivered now,” she said.

“Those people who are waiting on life-saving transplant surgery, and their loved ones, are looking to us today to finish the work we started together in the last mandate, and offer them hope that a suitable organ can be found for transplantation.”

She implored the DUP to “do the right thing” and allow a speaker to be elected.

“That would open the door for this Assembly to pass the regulations and give people who are waiting for transplant surgery a better chance of survival – because for them, this is a life and death issue,” she said.

“I have heard both in the Chamber and on the airwaves that the DUP will not consent to the election of a speaker. I would appeal to them, even at this late stage, to reflect on what is at stake, and on the message it will send if we fail to elect a speaker, even in these circumstances.”

