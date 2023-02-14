Daithi's Law: LIVE: MLAs return to Stormont in doomed bid to pass organ donation law
The Stormont Assembly has been recalled in a doomed bid to pass a new law on organ donation in Northern Ireland.
Stormont Assembly recalled in bid to elect speaker and pass ’Daithi’s Law’
Key Events
- DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has previously confirmed his party will block the election of a speaker
Ulster Unionist MLA Robin Swann, who was health minister when Daithi’s Law was first approved by the Assembly, said the legislation was one of his proudest achievements.
He said it was a law that would “not just save lives, but change lives”.
Mr Swann said the discourse leading up to the recall sitting had been influenced by party politics.
He then recalled a playful encounter he and then-first and deputy first ministers Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill had with Daithi and his family at Stormont Castle.
“The fighting spirit that our former first minister (Mr Givan) referred to actually saw Daithi put a right hook on his chin,” he said.
“Mr Acting Speaker in regards to this legislation and the discourse we’ve had up to it, I’m sure there’s many have wanted to be in the same place.”
Mr Swann said while his preference was for the law to be implemented at Stormont he urged the Government to ensure it went through at Westminster.
“Our former first minister was right, we’ve seen the Secretary of State and I’ve seen Westminster act at pace on many other pieces of legislation in regards to this,” he said.
“This should not be a stumbling block to him or to Westminster.”
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said it was an “emotional and difficult day” for people awaiting transplants.
“Young Daithi MacGabhann and his family are, of course, at the forefront of our minds – they have invested time, energy and passion in the campaign for this law – but there are others who we don’t know, who face the same anxious wait and need change delivered now,” she said.
“Those people who are waiting on life-saving transplant surgery, and their loved ones, are looking to us today to finish the work we started together in the last mandate, and offer them hope that a suitable organ can be found for transplantation.”
She implored the DUP to “do the right thing” and allow a speaker to be elected.
“That would open the door for this Assembly to pass the regulations and give people who are waiting for transplant surgery a better chance of survival – because for them, this is a life and death issue,” she said.
“I have heard both in the Chamber and on the airwaves that the DUP will not consent to the election of a speaker. I would appeal to them, even at this late stage, to reflect on what is at stake, and on the message it will send if we fail to elect a speaker, even in these circumstances.”
DUP MLA and former first minister Paul Givan said Daithi MacGabhann’s family had fought their campaign for change to organ donation laws with “great dignity”.
He said the powersharing impasse was “regrettable” as he restated the DUP’s reasoning for blocking the institutions while the Northern Ireland Protocol remains in place.
Mr Givan criticised Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris’s handling of the issue and accused him of delivering different messages in private to the parties from his public statements.
“The Secretary of State is not handling this issue in a way which should be befitting of the office he holds and I appeal to him to work in a manner in which is much more constructive and apolitical than the approach that he has taken to date,” he said.
“The Government have legislated on other issues – same-sex marriage, abortion, the Irish language, and they were able to do that on issues which were much more controversial than an issue like this, which we are all united upon, which all of the parties in this Chamber have collectively called upon the Secretary of State to pass at Westminster given that, in the absence of an Assembly and the Executive, it remains the sovereign parliament to do so.
“So, I appeal to the Secretary of State – he can do this, he should do this and our MPs at Westminster will be seeking to bring this forward so that we can give effect to what this Assembly passed in support of the organ and tissue Bill.”
At the outset of proceedings in the Assembly, UUP leader Doug Beattie proposed his party colleague Mike Nesbitt for speaker, while SDLP MLA Colin McGrath proposed his fellow party member Patsy McGlone.
Opening the subsequent debate, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the recalled sitting was not about party politics.
“Today is about those of us here who are legislators fulfilling our duty and delivering through on the Organ and Tissue Donation Act 2022 – Daithi’s Law,” she said.
“Over 130 people are currently waiting for an organ, 90% of people in the north support organ donation, and every party in this chamber supports this law.
“So Mr Acting Speaker (Alan Chambers), there is little else to be said. The power is in the gift of each party and every single MLA to save lives by legislating in this place here today.
“Put simply, not to do so is a dereliction of duty, and it’s really disheartening for all those families involved.
“There is an onus on all of us here today to work together and most importantly to give hope to all those families who need us to get this done.”
Six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann and his parents Mairtin and Seph have arrived at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, ahead of a recalled sitting of the Assembly focused on a stalled organ donation law.
The law introducing an opt-out donation system in Northern Ireland has been named after Daithi, who is awaiting a heart transplant.
The family was greeted by Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill outside Parliament Buildings on Tuesday morning.
The bid to pass the regulations needed to implement the law at the Assembly is set to fail due to a refusal by the DUP to drop its veto on the election of a speaker.
The DUP, which is blocking the powersharing institutions in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, has insisted the organ donation regulations can be passed at Westminster instead.