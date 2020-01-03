Declassified Files: Belfast Telegraph wanted taxpayers to subsidise its website

The Irish Times received substantial funding from the Irish government for its website, leading to the Belfast Telegraph attempting to similarly secure a grant for its new internet presence.

Files declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast under the 20-year rule show that the Belfast Telegraph attempted to secure funding from the Industrial Development Board (IDB).

A June 1996 memo between civil servants recounted a conversation with Belfast Telegraph director of development Nick Garbutt who had asked about the possibility of funding from the IDB.

It was suggested that the IDB “might be able to have a presence on the paper’s internet site linked to IDB’s own site”.

The official said: “Mr Garbutt phoned me today to say that during these discussions, the Irish Times told him that it had received £500,000 from the IDA in order to assist the paper in setting up and operating its site. This money had been granted because the IDA had classified the site as a ‘tradable service’.

“The purpose of his call to me was to ask if IDB would take a similar view. I told him I could not give him an opinion, and he would be best to make his case in writing to us.”

It is not clear from the file what became of the application. The file contains a clipping from the Belfast Telegraph in which that newspaper – which at that time was a hugely profitable cash cow – reported how its owners, Trinity International Holdings, had announced record profits, with profits rising by 79% in the space of a year.

The file also shows that the Belfast Telegraph wanted considerable government grants to set up a new printing facility in Warrenpoint so that it could print The Sun and The News of The World. One IDB official proposed that they would offer £1.5 million towards the project on the basis that it involved money coming into Northern Ireland, even though there were few jobs involved. However, it is unclear from the file what happened to the project.

In 2005, Invest NI gave the newspaper money for new presses in Belfast and then subsidised the paper’s then owner, Independent News and Media, when it moved printing to a new plant in Newry in 2007 after it secured a £68m 15-year contract to print the Sun and the all-Ireland run of the News Of The World.