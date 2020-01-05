Declassified Files: Irish officials told a Catholic majority may be 50 years away

The Irish government was briefed in 1993 that it might be 50 years before Catholics were a majority of Northern Ireland’s population.

Files declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast show that British officials met their Irish counterparts at Maryfield in April 1993 to discuss the findings of the 1991 census.

The Irish government officials were told that Catholic and non-Catholic births were about 13,000 a year.

However, because the non-Catholic population was older, “there were currently about 5,000 Catholic, and about 11,000 non-Catholic deaths per year”, while migration was equally impacting both communities.

“This meant that the number by which non-Catholics outnumbered Catholics, currently 280,000, was reducing by about 6,000 per year (2% of the total).

“These components would not simply remain at those levels, but they suggested that, all else being equal, it might be 50 years before Catholics constituted a majority of the population.”

However, it was stressed “how sensitive future population projections were to different assumptions”.

The meeting was told that the Catholic population was estimated at 41.5% but that only 38% of those who had declared their religion had said they were Catholic and officials had allocated those who had not answered the question to either the Catholic or Protestant categories based on other factors.

The 2011 census put the Protestant population at 48% and the Catholic population at 45%.

In 2018, academic Dr Paul Nolan predicted that the 2021 census will reveal that Catholics outnumber Protestants for the first time in the history of Northern Ireland.