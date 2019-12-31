Declassified Files: Labour planned to put NI on an involuntary path to Irish unity

Northern Ireland would have been involuntarily put on a path towards Irish unity if Labour had won the 1992 general election and there had been no agreement to restore devolution, according to declassified government files.

Among documents released at the Public Record Office in Belfast under the 20-year rule is a confidential six-page account of a meeting between Labour’s shadow Northern Ireland secretary, Kevin McNamara, and the most senior official in the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), John Chilcot.

The March 16 meeting took place just three weeks before an election which the opinion polls had largely predicted Labour would win and the detail of the meeting reflects the strong possibility of a Labour administration succeeding John Major’s government.

The meeting was authorised by ministers on the standard basis that the opposition should be briefed by civil servants both to prepare potential future ministers for some of the issues they will face on their first day in office and to allow officials to begin to consider the implications of a new government’s policies.

A detailed six-page minute of the meeting was circulated to a group of 14 senior NIO officials by Mr Chilcott – who would later become Sir John and would head the public inquiry into the Iraq War. Mr Chilcot asked that the minute “be treated with particular care at this sensitive time”.

By 1992, Mr McNamara had been shadow Northern Ireland secretary for five years – an unusually long period in such a role. He was famously a fervent Irish nationalist, but opposed to the IRA’s campaign of violence.

During a meeting which went on late into the evening Mr McNamara outlined a philosophy whereby the principle of consent would not openly be removed, yet preparations for Irish unity would be made without the consent of Northern Ireland’s inhabitants.

According to Mr Chilcot’s minute, Mr McNamara “said the essence of the position of an incoming Labour government would be to honour fully and wholeheartedly their commitment to see the three-stranded talks process go forward; but that he personally doubted whether it had much prospect of success; and that if it failed then the main policy thrust would turn towards North/South harmonisation with the implication (though I warned against any overt brandishing of this in the context of the talks) that the unionists would need to be cooperative in the talks process if they were to avoid the thrust of policy turning in the direction of ‘towards a united Ireland’.

“Naturally the consent principle would hold but preparatory policies to encourage eventual unification need not and would not be impeded by the absence of that consent in the short to medium term.”

Mr Chilcot said he “thought Mr McNamara was uncomfortable with my direct reference to and quotation from Mr Kinnock’s press conference at the Irish Embassy; and that while his head, and party solidarity and loyalty, lead to the position he enunciated very clearly in the House of Commons on 5 March, his heart tugs him back to ‘towards a united Ireland’ and to the adoption and implementation of policies which the government would initiate and lead in both the economic and social spheres without the frustration and uncertainty which he clearly associates with the political development process”.

Mr Chilcot said that in expressing pessimism about the likelihood of the talks succeeding and in envisaging a situation where moves were made towards harmonising policies across the border, Mr McNamara “echoed what both Mr Haughey and Mr Reynolds had indicated privately”.

However, Mr McNamara was said to have “confirmed the very hard line on dealings with Sinn Féin and the Provisionals which he and Mr Kinnock have enunciated”.

He said that he would want to see an end to the broadcasting ban on Sinn Féin and the transfer to Northern Ireland prisons of republican prisoners in Great Britain.

When Mr Chilcot asked him whether he would see those gestures being linked to movement by the IRA, Mr Chilcot said: “I think the thought was new and perhaps a difficult one for him”.

The Labour frontbencher said he would espouse “total and complete rejection of any moves – eg. in terms of the legislative process, or the setting up of a Select Committee for Northern Ireland Affairs – which had any tinge of integrationism.

“It was fundamental to his position to strengthen and harmonise all-Ireland matters, while resisting the blurring of Northern Ireland’s separate identity of that of either party of Great Britain.”

On security, Mr Chilcot said that he found Mr McNamara “very ready to accept the points suggested in the briefing”. Mr McNamara said “he had not wanted and still did not want in advance of taking office to be given inside information or any detailed assessment of the situation or on any particular issue. There was always the difficulty of remembering what was to be kept secret and what [not] and he emphasised to me his concern to keep secrets secret.”

Although Mr McNamara was one of the most devout Catholic MPs, he told Mr Chilcot that he “would wish so far as practicable to advance the course of integrated education while recognising the hostility of the Catholic Church to it” and suggested Catholic schools would “have to choose between 100% state funding, or the retention of something like the existing degree of control by the hierarchy”.

In the end, Labour lost the 1992 election and when Tony Blair became Labour leader in 1994 he replaced Mr McNamara with Mo Mowlam.