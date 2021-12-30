The then Irish Prime Minister Charles Haughey with the then British Prime Minister John Major during a visit to Dublin for talks.

In a telephone call on November 6 1996 with Taoiseach John Bruton amid efforts to restore an IRA ceasefire, Mr Major accused Sinn Fein of engaging in “black widow quadrille” and questioned the basis of the belief from the Irish Government that the IRA was serious about decommissioning and peace.

Despite the optimism from the Irish Government a new IRA ceasefire would not be called until July 1997.

The call reveals the frustrations in London and Dublin with both Sinn Fein and the IRA, as violence continued alongside attempts to inject momentum into all-party talks.

Mr Bruton expressed optimism about the possibility of an IRA ceasefire.

Mr Major, according to an Irish Government record of the call, told the taoiseach that the two had a difference of opinion on the inclusion of Sinn Fein in talks.

“We have been pretty scarred by what we now know from intelligence they were doing, they were doing all time they were doing the ceasefire and I think you’ve made the point yourself publicly and certainly in our discussions but publicly that they would need to demonstrate the credible nature of any ceasefire.”

In a back-and-forth with the Irish leader, the prime minister said: “What I am not sure about is why you are convinced the position has changed, because the evidence that we get suggests it to be frankly quite the contrary.

“It suggests that if anything what Sinn Fein are engaged in is a black widow quadrille to try and convince people that they are going to make movement without in practice doing so and if others are then convinced, seeking to shoulder the blame on to others for the lack of progress.

“Well if you have any concrete evidence I would be very pleased. I am not sure why you are convinced that it has changed. We certainly aren’t.”

In the call, Mr Bruton told the prime minister: “I marvel at times at the patience of the British public in the face of some of the activities of the IRA in England.”

He stressed that the Irish position would not involve Sinn Fein entering negotiations immediately “other than in the most formal sense”.

He insisted that the party would still have to sign up to the so-called Mitchell Principles as pre-conditions to join the talks.

Mr Bruton admitted he did not believe that Sinn Fein could be persuaded to sign up to parallel decommissioning.