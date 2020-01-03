Declassified Files: Peter Robinson ‘particularly interested in money for the DUP’

Peter Robinson was particularly interested in securing money for the DUP during a Downing Street meeting, according to a declassified government document.

A June 5 1996 confidential memo from the prime minister’s private secretary, John Holmes, to the secretary of state’s private secretary, Martin Howard, relayed details of a discussion which Ian Paisley and Peter Robinson had with the prime minister in Downing Street the previous day.

At the time preparations were being made for the Northern Ireland Forum, the elected body which would being the negotiations which would ultimately culminate in the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

The senior aide to the prime minister said that during a series of detailed questions from Dr Paisley and Mr Robinson, the question of “payment for staff for the parties” was raised.

Mr Holmes wrote: “The question of payment seemed to worry Robinson particularly.

“He commented that the Northern Ireland parties had very few resources of their own.”

At the end of the meeting, Mr Holmes said that “Robinson returned to the question of rooms for staff members of parties and funding arrangements”.

Mr Robinson, then the DUP’s deputy leader and the MP for East Belfast, was described as being “keenly interested in the nitty gritty of the arrangements for both the Forum and the talks”.