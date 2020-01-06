Declassified files: Peter Robinson said funding of Irish language school was ‘scandalous’

Peter Robinson told a government minister that it was undesirable on educational and financial grounds for taxpayers to fund an Irish language school because the children would rarely encounter it outside school.

The then DUP deputy leader, whose party colleagues are now negotiating the details of an Irish language act, raised the issue in a January 1984 letter to direct rule minister Nicholas Scott.

Mr Robinson’s letter is contained among recently declassified files released at the Public Record Office in Belfast under the 20-year rule.

The East Belfast MP said that it had been drawn to his attention that an application had been made for Bunscoil Ghaelach at Shaw’s Road in Andersonstown to be registered as a grant-aided primary school with an anticipated enrolment of 300-335 pupils.

Mr Robinson said: “In light of the departments [sic] directions to the Belfast board in the part regarding the rationalization of primary school provision in the Belfast area I feel that it would be scandalous if the department were to fund a new primary school whilst telling the board to close primary schools down.

“I also feel that it is not desirable to have a school funded by state monies which is actually teaching the children in a language which they will not encounter for most of their lives outside school and therefore on this financial and educational grounds I would object to any such funding.”

A memo from Lord Elton to the secretary of state said that it had been decided to refuse funding for the school because there were already sufficient school facilities in that area, the school had a small enrolment which would not be viable and it would therefore be unreasonable to incur public expenditure on the school.

He said that the parents may take the matter to the then European Commission on Human Rights.

Lord Elton said that the Northern Ireland situation was not comparable to that in Wales, arguing that “there are sufficient Welsh speakers to justify public expenditure on Welsh medium schools”, but that even in Wales “a small Welsh medium school of the size of the Irish language school would not be grant-aided”.

He also said that “Dr Paisley may take a special interest. The Free Presbyterian Church has recently established an independent school at Kilskeery in Co Tyrone and in due course there may be an application for grant-aid for this school”.

It is not clear from the file, but later that year the decision was reversed and funding for what would become Bunscoil Phobal Feirste was granted.