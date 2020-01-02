Declassified Files: Protestant Irish speaker felt unaccepted after 300 years

A Protestant Irish speaker whose family had lived in Ireland for 300 years told British ambassador to Dublin David Blatherwick that he still did not feel accepted as Irish.

In his valedictory despatch as he prepared to leave in 1995, Mr Blathwerick said that “we and the Irish take each other far too much for granted.

“The focus is so close that it distorts our perceptions of the Irish and theirs of us — and our perceptions of ourselves. And stereotypes get in the way of realities.”

He described the Irish as “idealists, refusing the good for the sake of the best – which can lead to spirituality as well as to fanaticism and intransigence.”

“They love ideas and abstract argument — philosophy, politics, theology and the law. They like to settle principles before acting and regard English pragmatism as risky and illogical.

“Their sense of fairness has been honed by 800 years of English rule. Though keenly aware of the main chance and the bottom line, they are generous and respond to generosity in others: conversely, to bargain is a sign of meanness, which they affect to despise.

“They are much swayed by gestures and symbols. They put weight on words, sometimes more than on deeds or facts, and use language to shade ideas as much as to express them, to slide round confrontations and to bridge the gap between expectation and reality. The result is often evasion or ambiguity – or worse.

“Two northern nationalists now prominent in southern politics have told me separately how they hate having lies told to their faces, when each party knows what is going on.” He said that Ireland’s history explained why it found it “hard to define its relationship with the unionist and Protestant Irish whether in Northern Ireland or the Republic itself.

“A prominent Protestant cleric, a native Irish speaker and loyal citizen whose family have lived in the south for over 300 years, told me the other day that he was not really accepted as Irish, yet. Other non-Catholics and non-nationalists here have said much the same.”