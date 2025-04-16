Definition of 'woman': How have unionists in Northern Ireland reacted to landmark court ruling today?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All three unionist parties have given their reaction to the Supreme Court ruling on gender.

The TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said it undermines “the fiction that a man can magically become a woman or vice versa”, while the DUP MP Carla Lockhart declared it “a victory for commonsense and biological reality”.

The UUP MLA Doug Beattie meanwhile said “those from the transgender community exist, and this ruling does not take away their rights as a protected group, but it does make it clear that they are transgender, not women”.

However it was unclear at time of writing the extent to which the judgement will affect things in Northern Ireland.

Carla Lockhart (pictured here speaking in the House of Commons) welcomed the Supreme Court trans judgement

That’s because the piece of law at the centre of the case – the Equality Act 2010 – does not cover Northern Ireland.

The NI Human Rights Commission referred the News Letter to the Equality Commission when asked about it.

The Equality Commission had yet to respond at time of writing.

But whether or not the ruling has a significant legal impact on the Province, it is still being seen as a major victory for critics of transgender ideology.

Mr Gaston, who has made a name for himself campaigning against transgenderism in the Assembly, said: “I am delighted to see that the UK Supreme Court has ruled so comprehensively in favour of common sense and biological reality.

"This is a devastating blow to those who have sought to peddle the fiction that a man can magically become a woman or vice versa.

“There is an onus on the devolved administration in Stormont to take note of today’s ruling.”

Among the things which he said should happen is that the NI government’s civil service language guide, which advises staff to use trans-friendly language, “must be withdrawn”.

“There can be no more nonsense of the Executive Office producing policy documents like their flagship Violence Against Women and Girls document while refusing to say what a woman is,” he said, adding also that “the justice minister must revisit her policy on housing men in female prison space".

Carla Lockhart said: “This is a clear and welcome ruling, a victory for common sense, biological reality and the rights of women and girls. It should never have taken a Supreme Court case to define what a woman is.

“Across the UK, and here in Northern Ireland, we’ve seen politicians and parties tying themselves in knots over this basic truth.

"The Alliance Party, for example, have spent months dithering, ducking and dodging the question, unwilling or unable to give a straight answer to what is, quite frankly, a straightforward question.

“How can anyone claim to stand for women’s rights if they can’t even define what a woman is?”

And Mr Beattie, his party’s justice spokesman, said: “The Supreme Court has, unanimously, ruled that a woman is an adult biological female and identified as the sex at birth. Those from the transgender community exist, and this ruling does not take away their rights as a protected group, but it does make it clear that they are transgender, not women.”