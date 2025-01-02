Demand for GAA to divulge cost of Casement as body only says it will be 'less than £400m-plus'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The GAA has come under fire for not saying exactly how much it thinks the new Casement Park will cost.

It comes after the body’s Ulster wing produced a report which said that the price will be well below the recently-reported figure of £400m-plus… but then did not say what its own estimate for the project is.

The report also said that it is the GAA’s “right” to see the project turned into a reality.

The TUV said that the “very least” the GAA should be doing is giving a cost for the project if it wants to see it proceed, while the DUP said the GAA should “reflect the honest reality rather than trying to make this a ‘rights’ issue”.

A view of derelict Casement Park on the Andersonstown road on February 27, 2017 in Belfast (Getty)

This latest development in the Casement saga stems from a report by Brian McAvoy, secretary of Ulster GAA.

It has been published in advance of Ulster GAA’s annual convention on January 10.

It said: “While some £120m has been secured for delivery of the stadium, a significant funding gap remains. Current estimates are that the final figure will be well below the wildly exaggerated costs of £400m plus, which were reported a few months back.

"Ulster GAA has recently met both the DfC Minister and the new Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, MP, and we have made clear the GAA’s intentions and our members’ right to see the delivery of what has been promised consistently for well over a decade.”

The News Letter asked the GAA what its own cost estimate is, but no response had been received at time of writing.

Figures for the cost of replacing the long-defunct Casement Park have varied all over the place in recent years.

The whole story dates back to 2011, when the NI government announced it would give cash to three major sporting outfits so they could rebuild stadiums: £61.4m to the IFA, £61.4m to the GAA, and £15m to the IRFU.

The IFA and IRFU money has long been spent, but the GAA money never was and over time the cost of rebuilding Casement Park – which has been unused since 2013 – has since spiralled, with concerns being raised about traffic volumes and whether the stadium could be safely evacuated in an emergency.

Originally, the commonly-cited price estimate was around £77m.

But by September 2024, the new Labour government said that the costs had risen to “potentially over £400m”, and that it would not be stumping up funds to rebuild the stadium for use as part of the 2028 Euros football contest.

The GAA has so far only been willing to commit to £15m of funding from its own coffers.

Reacting to the GAA’s rubbishing of the £400m figure, the TUV deputy leader, Belfast councillor Ron McDowell, said: “While the GAA criticise ‘wildly exaggerated’ estimates of the cost of Casement, tellingly the secretary fails to provide any estimate of what the project will cost the taxpayer.

“Frankly if the GAA wants to breathe life into a project which has seen endless delays and squander of public money they should at least give their own estimate of what it will take to complete the project and why the GAA should be getting more funding then other sports.

“Tellingly, there is no commitment in this lengthy document to more money from the GAA to complete the project.

"Let’s not forget that this is an organisation with multimillion pound annual income and is well able to fund the project itself.

"If any additional money is to go on the project then there must be a contractual obligation on the GAA to pay back the money via a percentage of ticket sales to non-GAA events hosted at what will be a publicly-funded stadium.”

​DUP spokesman on sport Stephen Dunne MLA has previously said he does not want more money than the original £61.4m to be spent on the project.

Now he has told the News Letter: “The government confirmed that they are not able to make any contribution to Casement Park to hold Euro28 and the tournament will move forward without Casement as a Euro venue.

“The funding, as per Ravenhill and Windsor Park, has been freely available to the GAA. The delay has been mainly due to challenges by west Belfast residents.

"The annual report would do well to reflect the honest reality rather than trying to make this a ‘rights’ issue. The residents have every right to want their safety concerns to be addressed.