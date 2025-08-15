Department emphasises being 'diverse and inclusive' in response to criticism of civil servants' pride activism

The Stormont department responsible for the Civil Service has emphasised its commitment to being “diverse and inclusive” following criticism of staff’s displays of LGBTQQIA+ solidarity.

The Department of Finance was commenting after the Christian Institute revealed this week that it intends to legally challenge civil servants’ participation in pride events.

On Wednesday, it wrote to cabinet secretary Sir Chris Wormald – who is in charge of the Civil Service in GB – to tell him of its plan to pursue a judicial review over the issue (essentially, seeking to have judges rule on the lawfulness, or otherwise, of civil servants’ actions).

It is also calling for an end to rainbow-coloured lanyards and the use of “preferred pronouns” at the end of e-mails, arguing these are “clearly political and in breach of the law on Civil Service impartiality”.

Participants marching at Belfast's annual pride parade on July 26, 2025, where the theme was 'the fight for dignity, rights, and acceptance is non-negotiable there is no turning back from the advances made in visibility, legal protections, and societal recognition' (photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press)

The TUV has hailed this move, saying that the legal action is a “welcome” step towards ending “institutional activism”, and hoping that it will have ramifications for Northern Ireland too.

In response, the department has told the News Letter: “The Civil Service here is an equal opportunities employer and is committed to building a diverse and inclusive organisation that reflects the society we serve.”

It all comes after the High Court in London ruled in July in favour a woman who said police officers’ involvement in an LGBTQQIA+ pride event in Newcastle-upon-Tyne breached their duty to remain impartial.

Deputy director of the institute, Simon Calvert, said: “The law is clear that civil servants must maintain impartiality on controversial political issues.

"Whether one agrees with it or not, no one can deny that the LGBTQ Pride movement and its hard-line gender ideology are profoundly political...

“I have been working in public policy for decades. I’ve been shocked by how many civil servants wear Pride lanyards in our meetings with them, even when those meetings are specifically about the clashes between LGBTQ politics and the Christian faith.

“Sitting in front of a phalanx of civil servants in rainbow lanyards gives the impression that their minds are closed on the issues we are discussing.”

TUV equality spokeswoman Ann McClure said in a statement: “I hope this legal case succeeds and sets a precedent that reaches Northern Ireland.”

She added: “Pride is not a harmless celebration.

"It is a political platform pushing contentious demands on gender ideology, the family, education, and religious freedom.

"When the Civil Service publicly aligns itself with such an agenda, it declares that one worldview is officially approved – and that others are to be marginalised.

“This is institutional activism. It must end.

“The public are tired of rainbow lanyards, pronouns in government emails, and taxpayers’ money being funnelled into a movement many reject.

“This year alone, Pride events here have openly promoted gross disrespect towards Christians. The captured media would never tolerate such abuse if the target were Islam — but thanks to social media, the public now see the double standards and they have had enough.

“Civil servants should serve the public, not political causes. Public money should not be squandered on promoting an agenda which many oppose.”

As reported, the head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady opted not to attend this year’s annual pride parade in Belfast, in contrast to previous years, though many civil servants did attend.

Last October, the News Letter revealed the details of a new "inclusive language guide" published by the Department of Finance.

"Language around gender traditionally focused on gender binary terms associated with sex (ie, man/woman),” said the guide.

"Language, however, is becoming more inclusive to recognise people who identify with a gender different from that which was assigned to them at birth (trans) or others who identify neither as a man or woman (non-binary or genderfluid)…