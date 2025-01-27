Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The deputy first minister has criticised Irish president Michael D Higgins for raising the ongoing conflict in Gaza during his speech to an annual Holocaust memorial event in Dublin.

Emma Little-Pengelly said the Republic's president was “absolutely wrong” to raise the issues, accusing him of “politicising” the event.

Protestors were removed from the memorial event during an address by Mr Higgins on Sunday.

A number of people objected to the invitation to Mr Higgins to deliver the keynote address to the National Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins arriving for Sunday’s Holocaust event in Dublin. In his speech, Mr Higgins referenced the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, describing it as long overdue and that a heavy price had been paid for it

Survivors of the Holocaust were among the audience who gathered at the Mansion House for the event which included readings, survivors' recollections and a recitation of the Scroll of Names featuring relatives and ancestors of Irish residents who died in the Holocaust.

As Mr Higgins spoke about the events that unfolded on October 7 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked in southern Israel leading to the conflict in Gaza, a small number of people stood up and and turned their backs to the stage and were removed by security.

Asked about Mr Higgins' speech, Ms Little-Pengelly told reporters in Belfast: “I believe that President Higgins was absolutely wrong to raise these issues at that event.

“President Higgins has many opportunities to talk about these issues, and indeed, he has taken up those opportunities.

“But Holocaust Memorial Day, which it is today, is a time for a sombre reflection upon the loss of six million Jewish people in the Holocaust.

“I understand that the request was made of him not to politicise that event. No one should be politicising those events or causing any further hurt or discomfort.

“So I believe that he was wrong to say what he said at that place. It was the wrong place and the wrong thing to say.

“There were plenty of other opportunities that he had, and he ought not to have done that at that event.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill was among a number of politicians to defend Mr Higgins, saying he took the opportunity to express his views.

“I think it's regrettable that there's so much negativity. I think the president has used his office to raise his own personal view in terms of how strongly he feels about genocide across the world,” Ms O'Neill said.

“I think particularly at this time, when we reflect on all the suffering of the Holocaust and all those people that lost lives through what was the genocide then, and we reflect on the current situation facing, particularly in the Middle East, right now, a genocide in Gaza.

“I think that the president has taken the opportunity to express his views, and that's his business.”

Tom O'Dowd, chairman of Holocaust Education Ireland, which organised the event, said some Jewish people were critical of this year's invite, but others supported Mr Higgins' seventh address to the annual commemoration.

The president emphasised the importance of education in his address to prevent another such atrocity from happening.

He also addressed the current conflict in the Middle East.

During that section of the speech, a small number of protesters reportedly turned their backs on Mr Higgins and were removed by security.

Access to the event had been limited to very few media outlets, but voices could be heard during that section of the speech in a livestream as Mr Higgins referenced the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, describing it as long overdue and that a heavy price had been paid for it.

The Irish president continued: “The grief inflicted on families by the horrific acts of October 7, and the response to it, are unimaginable. The loss of civilian life, their displacement, loss of homes and necessary institutions for life itself.

“The current agreement must end the killing, but as a matter of urgency deliver the massive scale-up in humanitarian aid which is urgently needed to save more lives. It is important that all remaining hostages are released and that all phases of the agreement are fully implemented.