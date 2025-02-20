Donald Trump is setting the world on course for a new global war in his drive for acclaim – while Vladimir Putin is purely motivated by raw power, according to Northern Ireland experts in their fields.

That is the analysis of Co Tyrone man and former Nato Intelligence Colonel, Philip Ingram, and political and celebrity psychologist Dr Arthur Cassidy from Portadown.

The pair were speaking to the News Letter after the US President shocked the world on Wednesday by describing Ukrainian President Vlodymer Zelensky as “a dictator”.

Mr Ingram, who specialised in Russia while at NATO, said Mr Trump was “spouting Russian direct lines” in his comments and that it was “a very dangerous thing to do”.

But he calls for calm heads, noting that Trump often changes positions - and is known to make outrageous comments in order to secure more reasonable concessions later.

Mr Trump’s true goals, he says, are to force European nations to increase their defence spending – thus reducing the burden on the US – and to isolate China from Russia as they are "extremely concerned" about the growing links between the two and "want to break that in any way that they can, even if that means getting into bed with Putin".

By labelling Zelensky “a dictator” Trump may believe he is moving closer to both goals.

"But what's going on at the minute brings us closer to a global conflict than we've ever been,” he said.

If Vladimir Putin is allowed to keep territory in Ukraine, which he believes will happen, China may think it can take Taiwan and the resulting Southeast Asian conflict will take America's focus.

This could leave space for Putin to rearm and move to take more territory, which he says could leave economies in Europe and elsewhere “collapsing completely” – in a worst case scenario.

According to psychologist Arthur Cassidy, both men are driven by dark narcissism - but while Trump is driven by grandiosity, Putin is motivated by pure power.

"What is Trump's goal? His goal is to be seen as the world's most powerful effective deal maker,” he said. “I believe that he wants to win the Nobel Peace Prize, because it feeds into his grandiosity.”

“Trump will work with people - he knows what he wants and he will work with Congress. But Putin will make his own decisions, irrespective of his advisors.

"I believe that Putin is driven more by a sense of a pathology that is quite dangerous. The problem with being in power for as long as Putin is that you become devoid of your own self awareness.

"He is not very aware of the high risks of the world stage and is more focused on possession, power and entitlement.

"Putin thinks - this is mine, and what I want is mine, and what is yours is mine, and I'll get it at any cost.”

He says Putin is “totally devoid of remorse and empathy” about those who pay the price for his ambitions.

"Trump would be almost the converse because he wants to protect his own people - It's America first. He has that empathy with his followers.”