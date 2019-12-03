Donald Trump UK Visit: President Trump says he predicted Brexit result in Scotland the day before referendum despite not being in Scotland that day

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has repeated a claim he predicted the Brexit referendum result the day before the vote took place.

Mr. Trump is currently in the United Kingdom to mark the 70th anniversary of military alliance, NATO.

Journalists asked President Trump for his opinion on the general election due to take place in the UK on December 12.

President Trump said he did not want to comment but a few moments later he complemented prime minister and Conservative party leader, Boris Johnson.

It was while answering a question about the general election that President Trump falsely claimed he predicted the Brexit referendum result the day before the vote took place.

"You know I am fan of Brexit - I called it the day before," claimed President Trump.

"I was opening up Turnberry (golf course) the day before Brexit - you were there, many of you were there, I recognise that many of you were there."

The Brexit referendum occurred on June 23, 2016.

President Trump arrived in the UK the day after the vote on June 24.

Mr. Trump was in the UK to open one of his luxury golf courses in Turnbury, Scotland.

US President Donald Trump in London on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

President Trump's claim he predicted the outcome of the referendum has been debunked countless times.

There are many videos available online showing President Trump in Turnbury the day after the vote.

In the footage from 2016, President Trump hailed the result the day after the vote and even spoke about how he heard the Brexit result as the plane he was travelling in touched down in the UK on June 24.

"They asked me if Brexit would happen and I said 'yes' and everybody smiled and they laughed," said President Trump in London on Tuesday morning.

US President Donald Trump (right) at a breakfast meeting with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America to the UK, in Regent's Park, London. (Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

"And I said 'yes, it's going to happen', in my opinion - it was just my opinion.

"The next day they had the election and I was right.

"But I stay out of it.

"I think Boris [Johnson] is very capable and I think he will do a good job."