Donaldson aims to take Lagan Valley MLA seat – where Givan and Poots both based

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he intends to run as a candidate in Lagan Valley in next year’s Assembly elections, if a seat does not become available before then.

The decision could see Sir Jeffrey – the current Lagan Valley MP – running to become an MLA in the same constituency as as ex-party leader Edwin Poots, as well as the man he intends to replace as First Minister, Paul Givan.

The DUP currently holds two seats in Lagan Valley at Stormont.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the DUP

Sir Jeffrey told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “I intend to stand in the Assembly elections if I am unable to return to the Assembly before that.

“I will be leading the DUP team into the Assembly elections. as I have stated before.”

Asked if he would run in Lagan Valley, Sir Jeffrey said: “Well, that is my intention. I am the Member of Parliament for Lagan Valley, that is the constituency that I represent.

“In the last Assembly elections I think we were about 400 votes shy of winning three seats in Lagan Valley, and we will be setting ourselves a target to win seats in the Assembly elections because it is absolutely crucial for unionism that we win the election.”

