DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson made the point during an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally on Thursday in Dromore Orange Hall, Co Down.

He was sitting on a panel with TUV leader Jim Allister, UUP MLA Robbie Butler and high-profile Brexiteers Baroness Kate Hoey and former MEP Ben Habib.

Mr Donaldson reflected on calls from Baroness Hoey and Mr Habib for unionist unity in the forthcoming Assembly election.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking at a rally in Dromore, Co Down on Thursday night.

“We have already, at party leader level, discussed the matter of cooperation in the forthcoming election,” he said.

“Let me be clear. I am not going to say that a political party should step aside or not.

“I think every political party has the right to contest an election in a democracy.

“But we need to cooperate. And I am happy to say Jim and I have already agreed this. Unfortunately it is not yet agreed by all the unionist political parties.”

TUV Leader Jim Allister also attended the anti-protocol rally at Dromore Orange Hall on Thursday evening. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker.

He added: “But we are agreed that we will jointly call for all the people who vote for our parties to transfer their votes to pro-Union anti-protocol parties.”

He said unionism is often “taunted” that it is diminishing, but that one of the strongest things unionism currently has is that “all unionist representatives are opposed to the protocol”.

“I will continue to engage with the other unionist parties to try and bring them into a more unified position, especially regarding maximising unionist representation in the forthcoming election.

“We have an opportunity in this election to maximise the number of unionists who are returned to the Assembly.”

But, getting agitated, he said that what he wants to avoid is what happened in the last Assembly election.

“I stood at the last Assembly election in this constituency and I watched, for the final seat in Lagan Valley, unionist transfers going to the SDLP and defeating a unionist candidate.

“And I have to say that was a seminal moment for me. I couldn’t understand how a candidate [Brenda Hale] whose husband had laid down his life for this country on the battlefields in Afghanistan could be defeated by unionist voters who decided it was better to transfer their vote to a [SDLP] candidate who opposed the erection of a memorial to the UDR.”

Pausing again due to applause, he added: “Let’s ensure that doesn’t happen again. Let’s ensure this time that unionist transfers go to other unionist candidates.

“If you want to vote beyond that – everybody is at liberty to do that – but for goodness sake prioritise your transfers. Vote one for the party of your preference and then transfer to the other pro-Union anti-protocol candidates so that when the results are declared unionism will stand strong and united.”

Mr Allister told the News Letter last night that he would not define the agreement with the DUP as a pact.

“I have said and he [Jeffrey] has said unionists should transfer to other anti-protocol unionists. I’d like to see Doug Beattie say the same.

“TUV has always been clear that unionists need to vote down the ballot for all pro-Union candidates in the order of their preference. With the protocol a live issue this is all the more important.

“TUV will be making it clear during the campaign and in our election literature that after voting TUV electors should continue to vote for pro-Union, anti-protocol candidates. As long as this happens the vote cannot be split.

“We welcome the fact that Sir Jeffrey made a commitment to encourage voters to transfer down the ballot to other unionists in Dromore on Thursday night.”

The News Letter contacted the UUP repeatedly yesterday to seek some comment on the matter, but none was offered.

Meanwhile, the EU and UK government said yesterday they will hold “intensive discussions” in the coming days as they continue to attempt to break the deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met in London yesterday.

Ms Truss had earlier said finding a solution to the protocol dispute was an “absolute priority”.

