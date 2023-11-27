Donaldson focuses on 'unacceptable' Green Lane checks as he tells members collapsing Stormont was right to bring Irish Sea border issue to a head
Sir Jeffrey also hit out at those who said the NI protocol should be ‘rigorously implemented’ – and said that the EU would never have come back to the negotiating table if the party hadn’t pulled out of the Executive.
The email to party members said: "Traders moving goods from one part of the United Kingdom to another should not have onerous and costly checks. These goods are ultimately staying in Northern Ireland and pose no risk to the EU single market. The Green Lane as outlined within the Windsor Framework, was not acceptable or practical”.
The so-called green lane was intended to create smoother access for goods from Great Britain entering and staying in Northern Ireland.
“The default route for goods moving from GB to NI should be through the UK’s own Internal Market system. And within that system, goods should move smoothly. It is simply not right that within the UK, businesses and traders who pose no threat of criminality or smuggling, or disease should have their goods subject to inspections", Sir Jeffrey said.
The Lagan Valley MP also reiterated his position that any future Executive needs to command the support of both communities. He told members: “Having people back at the table however is not enough. We want to get an outcome that Unionists as well as Nationalists can support. By so doing, we will have a solid basis for Northern Ireland to move forward”.
As well as re-stating the party’s pledge to ‘restore and future proof’ Northern Ireland’s Article Six rights under the Act of Union, he said the party’s objective was to seek “further measures that will strengthen Northern Ireland’s place within the Union”.
Mr Donaldson also hit out at other parties who he said had called for rigorous implementation of the original NI protocol. "Let’s be quite clear, without the DUP’s decisive action in February 2022, Brussels would never have come back to the table. Remember we had been campaigning for two years about the fact that not one unionist MLA supported the NI Protocol but we were repeatedly told the Protocol would be ‘rigorously implemented’. Indeed, the Alliance Party, Sinn Fein and the SDLP supported such calls from Brussels.
"There comes a time when people are not listening that you must take far-reaching steps to get their attention. That’s what this Party had to do in February 2022. It is because of our preparedness to swim against the tide that people vote for us. They know we will stand strong when it matters”.
Sir Jeffrey also suggested that he wouldn’t be rushed into making a decision on a Stormont return. “Whilst some are fixated with timelines, we are not calendar led. We are single-mindedly focused on our aims and objectives. We are determined to secure further progress.”
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald expressed concern about the letter, suggesting it indicated “foot-dragging” by the DUP.
Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster she said: “There is a timetable, there is an urgency about this. I hope and I am hopeful that the DUP will do the right thing and we will have now a speedy return of the institutions. That is what is in everybody’s interest, irrespective of your wider political view.”Ms McDonald added: “The idea that there’s memos circulating suggesting that there can be further foot dragging, I think is very concerning”.