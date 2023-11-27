In his weekly email to party members, the DUP leader said that the ‘green lane’ outlined in the Windsor Framework was “not acceptable or practical”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told party members that he's not fixated by timeframes amid speculation that a deal is imminent. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Sir Jeffrey also hit out at those who said the NI protocol should be ‘rigorously implemented’ – and said that the EU would never have come back to the negotiating table if the party hadn’t pulled out of the Executive.

The email to party members said: "Traders moving goods from one part of the United Kingdom to another should not have onerous and costly checks. These goods are ultimately staying in Northern Ireland and pose no risk to the EU single market. The Green Lane as outlined within the Windsor Framework, was not acceptable or practical”.

The so-called green lane was intended to create smoother access for goods from Great Britain entering and staying in Northern Ireland.

“The default route for goods moving from GB to NI should be through the UK’s own Internal Market system. And within that system, goods should move smoothly. It is simply not right that within the UK, businesses and traders who pose no threat of criminality or smuggling, or disease should have their goods subject to inspections", Sir Jeffrey said.

The Lagan Valley MP also reiterated his position that any future Executive needs to command the support of both communities. He told members: “Having people back at the table however is not enough. We want to get an outcome that Unionists as well as Nationalists can support. By so doing, we will have a solid basis for Northern Ireland to move forward”.

As well as re-stating the party’s pledge to ‘restore and future proof’ Northern Ireland’s Article Six rights under the Act of Union, he said the party’s objective was to seek “further measures that will strengthen Northern Ireland’s place within the Union”.

Mr Donaldson also hit out at other parties who he said had called for rigorous implementation of the original NI protocol. "Let’s be quite clear, without the DUP’s decisive action in February 2022, Brussels would never have come back to the table. Remember we had been campaigning for two years about the fact that not one unionist MLA supported the NI Protocol but we were repeatedly told the Protocol would be ‘rigorously implemented’. Indeed, the Alliance Party, Sinn Fein and the SDLP supported such calls from Brussels.

"There comes a time when people are not listening that you must take far-reaching steps to get their attention. That’s what this Party had to do in February 2022. It is because of our preparedness to swim against the tide that people vote for us. They know we will stand strong when it matters”.

Sir Jeffrey also suggested that he wouldn’t be rushed into making a decision on a Stormont return. “Whilst some are fixated with timelines, we are not calendar led. We are single-mindedly focused on our aims and objectives. We are determined to secure further progress.”

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald expressed concern about the letter, suggesting it indicated “foot-dragging” by the DUP.

