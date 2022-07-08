Donaldson: Political unionism must march together

In a pre-Twelfth message to the DUP rank and file, the party leader said: “Just as we will all parade together on Tuesday, I look forward to the day when there will be a similar collective approach at the ballot box.”

Sir Jeffrey continued: “Back on 12th July 1979 when I joined Orangefield, Ballinran LOL 564 in Mourne District, aged 16, our political challenges were different but our resolve to protect and secure Northern Ireland’s future was no different. I was privileged to serve as Assistant Grand Master of the Orange Order back in the 90s. An organisation which draws pro-Union voices together.

“The last twelve months have encouraged me as I’ve witnessed a growing appetite for closer co-operation between all shades of unionism. Everywhere I travelled during the NI Assembly election campaign I urged people to transfer to fellow unionists but I also warned that division will cost seats.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson parading on the Twelfth last year. The DUP leader, who joined the Orange Order in 1979, aged 16, said the Institution was an example of ‘an organisation which draws pro-Union voices together’

Reflecting on unionism’s electoral losses, the DUP leader said: “I hope May 2022 was the month all shades of unionism learned collectively that standing too many candidates cost seats. PR elections allow voters to maximise their vote but some people choose not to transfer and in many cases too many candidates divide too thinly.

“I look at North Antrim, East Antrim and Strangford. There were enough unionist votes to elect four unionist MLAs in each constituency, yet only three unionists were elected. Instead, non-unionist parties benefited from our division.”

Describing these divisions as “manufactured”, Sir Jeffrey said: “Since the election I have engaged with unionists from all parties and all over Northern Ireland to look strategically at how the pro-Union vote is maximised in future elections. Many who have engaged with me are currently not members of any party but they see that Northern Ireland’s future is best served in the United Kingdom and they want to play their part. As we deal with the machinations in Westminster, we must maintain focus on the long-term goal of building greater cohesion in the pro-Union vote in Northern Ireland.”

Turning to the end of Boris Johnson’s premiership this week and the chaos that rocked the Conservative Party, Sir Jeffrey said: “Many ask me how Boris’ departure will impact on the NI Protocol Bill. No one can predict the future, but we can examine the facts.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that whoever replaces Boris Johnson - pictured above giving his resignation speech outside Downing Street on Thursday - will still have to deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol

“Fact one. The Bill is still scheduled for its next stage in the House of Commons on Scarva Day - Wednesday 13 July. I will be there to see the Bill proceed unamended so we can be a step closer to Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom being restored. I trust with the Conservative leadership campaign in full flow, some MPs will hold back from playing politics with Northern Ireland.

“The second fact is that stable devolved government can only be built on a solid foundation. With zero unionist support in the Assembly, the NI Protocol has been undermining the foundations rather than underpinning them. Fully functioning devolved government in Stormont and the Protocol cannot co-exist. Therefore, whoever the victor is in the Conservative Party leadership election, the Protocol will still need to be dealt with.”

One of those standing in the Tory leadership contest is the ex-Chancellor Risi Sunak, who launched his campaign on Friday with the release of a video in which he emphasised “fiscal credibility” as well as his family back story of how his grandmother brought his mother to Britain from the Indian sub-continent and ended up bringing up a family in Southampton, where Mr Sunak was born.

Meanwhile, the new Northern Ireland Secretary paid his first visit to the Province in the post yesterday and met with young people in Belfast.

At an event in the Prince’s Trust centre in the city, to which the media was not invited, Shailesh Vara said the UK Goverment sought to “build a fairer, more equal society in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Vara said the Government remained “committed to increasing respect, understanding and reconciliation between communities in Northern Ireland, and helping to build a better environment for future generations”.